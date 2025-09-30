WATCH: OneBC to release documentary exposing 'reconciliation industry'

OneBC has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary, which will delve into what the party has referred to as the "reconciliation industry" in British Columbia and beyond.An exact premiere date has not been revealed, with leader Dallas Brodie only saying it will be "coming soon." The party told the Western Standard it will likely drop in mid-October..The film, Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and Plunder in Canada, centres around claims made by First Nations regarding the residential school system and the lengths to which the government and the legacy media has gone to prevent people from asking questions.It features interviews with a number of people who spoke out against claims of "genocide," such as Dr. Frances Widdowson and Jim McMurtry, and tries to show that so-called "denialism" is simply a quest for the truth, no matter who it may upset.OneBC came about partly as a result of Brodie's refusal to stop questioning the narrative. In March, she was booted from the BC Conservative caucus by leader John Rustad for what he deemed to be "using her position of authority to mock testimony of survivors."Brodie refuted those claims."I spoke the truth because it matters," she wrote. "I will never back down from it. It is an indisputable fact that the number of bodies discovered at Kamloops is zero."Brodie claimed that the truth is "a threat to powerful vested interests in the multi-billion dollar reconciliation industry," and suggested politicians such as Rustad and Premier David Eby "are willing to sell off British Columbia's wealth and power transferring it from the public to an elite racial minority.".Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.