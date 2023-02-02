This gives ‘drive thru’ a whole new meaning.
A couple of ‘entrepreneurial’ thieves took a joy ride through the Vaughan Mills shopping mall early Wednesday morning in a 2011 Black Audi A4.
Security video shows Audi A4 moving through the parking lot, approaching one of the mall's closed entrances at a high rate of speed.
We’re going to call a flag on this one.Early this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP smashed through Vaughan Mills. Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled.If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police. pic.twitter.com/m358aeD3G3— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 1, 2023
The vehicle smashes through the mall’s glass doors and interior cameras show it fishtailing out of the crash entrance and through the closed mall, towards its target, an electronics store.
It’s clear from the way the car negotiates the tight turns that the driver is familiar with the mall layout, weaving a path through the shopping centre’s maze of lanes.
York Regional Police said the culprits made off with “a quantity of electronics” before smashing through a different exit and fleeing the scene.
Sgt. Clint Whitney called the break-and-enter “an audacious and remarkable crime,” and asked members of the public with information about the vehicle or suspects to reach out to police.
“It is unacceptable,” said Whitney. “People work in this mall, there is going to be cleaners, there is going to be security personnel. So, we are just fortunate that nobody was hurt, and it is property damage only.”
The incident happened at around 1:10 am at the shopping centre near Highway 400 and Rutherford Road.
Whitney said the thieves were gone by the time police arrived shortly after 1:30 am.
By late Wednesday afternoon the stolen vehicle had been recovered.
Police said It would be “examined for evidence” as part of the ongoing investigation.
“It did look like they were going shopping in that vehicle. It is very, very audacious,” Whitney told reporters earlier in the day. “I don’t know what was going through their minds.”
Whitney added police are still looking for two suspects in connection with the incident but are unable to provide a description, as both were disguised by hoods at the time.
He said the suspects could face extensive charges in connection with the apparent joyride.
“It is absolutely insane. Earlier this morning when I heard the story I couldn’t believe it,” Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca told CP24. “I shop at Vaughan Mills, so many in our community do. It is just outrageous.”
“I have lived here for 35 years. Vaughan is a very safe community but to see the way that some people, the criminal element, are going about doing what they are doing, it is outrageous, and we need every hand on deck to try to fix it.”
