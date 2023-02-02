Dairy farmer
Courtesy of TikTok

A dairy farmer in Southern Ontario went viral after speaking out against Canada's supply management system, which regularly forces him to dump thousands of litres of fresh milk if he goes over the quota.

"Look at this milk running away because it's the end of the month. I dump 30,000 litres of milk. It breaks my heart," Dunville, ON farmer Jerry Huigen said in a TikTok video that's been viewed more than 150,000 times.

Dumping milk

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

If Doug did take him for dinner he might explain why Canada does that and why those whose Ontario families who have been farming the longest are so quiet on such topics.

The supply marketing systems were created to make Canada's possessions to the North and West profitable for Canada (Ont/Que). Not only do those systems create a captive market for Canada (Ont/Que) they prevent competition.

Controlling and preventing competition from Canada's possessions became a key part of Canada's expansion in the 1870's. Today it is a key part of Canada's (Ont/Que) economy. Having a captive market for food and vehicles, as well as being able to set National fiscal policy, isn't just profitable it ensures political "stability".

Should Canada (Ont/Que) allow the West and North to develop, as they were before being taken by force, it would only be a matter of time before Canada (Ont/Que) finds itself having to pay into Confederation rather than pillaging it for fun and profit.

No doubt Doug would ask, Isn't that worth spilling a little milk over?

.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.