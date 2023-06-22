Rose Finlay

Rose Finlay will receive assisted suicide in 10 days if she does not get the proper supports. 

 Courtesy Rose Finlay/TikTok

Bowmanville, ON, resident Rose Finlay said she will have medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in a little over one week because of her disability. 

“I’m a quadriplegic single mom raising two kids with disabilities, and I’ve spent the last 79 days trying to raise as much awareness as I possibly can,” said Finlay in a video. 

