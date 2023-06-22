Finlay said it takes six to eight months to receive the Ontario Disability Support Program and 91 days to have MAiD because of her disability and decreasing quality of life. She claims her quality of life decreased based on the level of support she receives.
People have accused her of choosing MAiD and abandoning her children. The reality is she has been sick many times in the last one and-a-half years.
Every time she gets sick, she gets more sick than the time before. She suffers from acute kidney pain, a fever, chills, body tremors, a splitting headache, muscle spasms, and extreme nausea.
Finlay went on to say she has spent the last few days “feeling like absolute crap, not being very useful to my kids, and being really afraid.” If she continues living in a setting without adequate supports, her doctor said she will die.
One of the comments she received on past videos about her MAiD journey has been about her children. They will be sent to live with their father.
While it will not be great for them, she said the reality is she is “not going to live much longer if my situation and the outcome is still the same.”
“I just hope showing people more of this side of things will help people understand the outcome is the same for me if I’m not able to make change,” she said.
An Ontario disabled man followed through with MAiD in November because he no longer wanted to struggle to survive on the little money he had left.
“I cannot go on living this way,” said the man who goes by the alias Disabled Ontarian.
“#maid is the only help offered.”
This will be my final post. I cannot go on living this way. #maid is the only help offered Im on #odsp and I was just approved for #maid for the 2nd time and I am following through with it I wish all of you the best and truly hope change comes for #odsp. I cannot wait that long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.