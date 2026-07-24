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WATCH: Ontario expands transit constable powers to arrest for illegal drug use

Special constables gain authority to seize and destroy narcotics on Metrolinx, TTC and OC Transpo systems
In a first for Canada, the TTC and other transit systems will grand special constables the authority to make arrests
In a first for Canada, the TTC and other transit systems will grand special constables the authority to make arrestsCBC
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Ontario
Crime
Doug Ford
Public Safety
Olivia Chow
Transit Safety
Special Constables
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