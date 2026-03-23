WATCH: Ontario farmer tacks down Brampton family and returns their dumped garbage

A video shared on Instagram shows the farmer loading the waste onto a forklift and transporting it approximately 20 minutes to a home in nearby Brampton. According to the video, identifying information found among the discarded materials led him to the address.

Upon arriving, the farmer is seen speaking with someone at the residence before unloading the garbage onto the driveway.

The video does not independently verify who was responsible for dumping the waste, and no formal complaint or investigation has been publicly confirmed.

The footage has since circulated widely on social media, where it has prompted a range of reactions. Many users expressed support for the farmer’s actions, while others raised questions about how such disputes should be handled.

Illegal dumping remains an ongoing issue in rural and agricultural areas, with farmers and landowners often bearing the cost and responsibility of cleanup. Municipalities typically encourage residents to report such incidents to local authorities rather than confront suspected individuals directly.

It is unclear whether any further action will be taken in connection with the incident.