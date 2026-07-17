News

WATCH: Ontario Green deputy leader melts down over wildfire smoke, blames pipelines

Deputy Leader Aislinn Clancy delivers an emotional street-side rant in an attempt to link northern Ontario wildfires to fossil fuels and pipelines.
And the Oscar goes to...
And the Oscar goes to...Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario Politics
Pipelines
Wildfires
Green Party
viral video
Aislinn Clancy
climate rhetoric
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news