WATCH: Ontario Green deputy leader melts down over wildfire smoke, blames pipelines

TORONTO — Look out Christopher Nolan, your Oscar competition has arrived. Aislinn Clancy, the Green Party of Ontario’s deputy leader and MPP for Kitchener Centre, is going viral for all the wrong reasons after posting a 60-second clip of her standing on a street, dressed in a bright yellow outfit, and delivering a dramatic performance about wildfire smoke.The video, posted to her Instagram account, shows Clancy with hands clasped to her chest, voice cracking, as she laments the plight of "the people up north" before immediately pivoting to blaming pipelines in classic Green Party fashion. It’s the kind of moment that makes you wonder if the smoke is affecting more than just the air quality.This isn’t new territory for the Ontario Greens. The party has a well-established habit of tying almost any environmental inconvenience — from smoke to housing costs to hydro rates — back to pipelines, fossil fuels, or Doug Ford’s supposed love affair with Big Oil. This time, they might not be appreciating the attention they're getting..The clip has racked up thousands of views and hundreds of replies, most of them less than reverent. One user wrote “She is either really bad at acting or hysterical.” Another simply asked, “Where do they find these people?” And then there was this hilarious observation of people going about their lives as she carried on “Why do people have to stay indoors? A bunch walked behind her during the clip.”Wildfires are serious business. Northern communities are dealing with real evacuations, health impacts from the smoke, and strained resources. But turning a hazy day in Kitchener into a personal climate passion play while name-checking pipelines feels less like leadership and more like performance art. It's another day in the Green Party echo chamber..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.newsTwitter: @GeckoJCKnight