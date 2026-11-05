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WATCH: Ontario Liberals pitch tax cuts and waste cuts to challenge Ford in final debate

Bowman and Bains promise no new taxes while Fairclough and Marando float reforms amid affordability crisis
Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman, Lee Fairclough and Dylan Marando took part in the TVO Today Live debate
Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman, Lee Fairclough and Dylan Marando took part in the TVO Today Live debateTVO Today
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Ontario
Debate
Leadership
Ontario Liberals
Ontario taxpayers