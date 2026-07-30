WATCH: Ontario ministers deflect First Nations call for public inquiry on wildfire response

TORONTO — Ontario ministers pushed back Thursday on calls from First Nations for a public inquiry into the province’s wildfire response, saying the focus remains on putting out fires and protecting people rather than examining how the season has been handled so far.

Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris told reporters the government will conduct its usual after-action review once the fire season ends, but offered no commitment that the process would be public or independent.

“We’re very focused right now on making sure that people and property are saved,” Harris said. “Once we get through the fire season, just like we do after every fire season, we go through what’s happened… I’m not sure how the review will all work out.”

The exchange came during a joint update with Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford as the province continues to battle 159 active wildfires.

Thirty of those remain out of control. About 2,014 people from 14 communities are still evacuated, though five communities have been able to return home.