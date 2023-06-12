Ontario NDP MPP Joel Harden (Ottawa Centre) was not punched in the face by a demonstrator at a protest about gender ideology in Ottawa despite saying he was.
“This video of MPP Joel Harden was recorded on June 9, 2023, at approximately 12:07 PM,” said Canadian independent journalist Caryma Sa’d in a tweet.
This video of MPP Joel Harden was recorded on June 9, 2023, at approximately 12:07 PM. #cdnpoli #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/v53TIu2ZM7— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) June 11, 2023
The video shows Harden tilting a megaphone up, turning to the side as he shouts into it. A metal part of the megaphone can be seen sliding up against his cheek, cutting it.
Harden had said protestors opposing gender ideology were punching people in the face.
“But I’ll take a punch for queer and trans youth any day,” he said.
And punching people in the face. But I’ll take a punch for queer and trans youth any day. pic.twitter.com/vNHArmFtBX— Joel Harden (@JoelHardenONDP) June 9, 2023
Harden responded to the accusation by saying he “broke up several altercations or near altercations that got started by anti-trans protesters.”
On one of these occasions, a woman was grabbing another one by the hair.
“I put my body between them and separated them,” he said.
Update: last Friday, I broke up several altercations or near altercations that got started by anti-trans protesters.In one of these occasions, a woman was grabbing another woman by the hair. I put my body between them and separated them. 🧵— Joel Harden (@JoelHardenONDP) June 11, 2023
After separating them, he said he looked over his shoulder and was punched. He was holding a megaphone against his face.
He alleged the blow glanced off the megaphone, and his face was cut. The woman left, and the altercation ended.
He said he does not want the woman to be charged. Rather, he wants to talk to her about why she needed to be violent and protest outside schools.
Protest organizer Billboard Chris said no one witnessed the assault despite hundreds of people having cameras.
“Mystery solved,” said Billboard Chris.
“He scratched himself with his megaphone.”
Ontario MPP Joel Harden claimed he was punched at our gender ideology protest, resulting in a scratch on his face. Nobody witnessed this despite hundreds of people everywhere with cameras. Mystery solved. He scratched himself with his megaphone. https://t.co/I7t3766vgA— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) June 11, 2023
Billboard Chris acknowledged Harden is an NDP member. He called the NDP “rabid trans activists and liars.”
Billboard Chris concluded by calling Harden Jussie Harden — a portmanteau with American actor Jussie Smollett. Smollett had faked a hate crime against himself to try to improve his career.
A group of concerned parents in Ottawa expressed their dissatisfaction with gender ideology at a protest on Friday.
A few Muslim children were spotted stomping on Pride flags.
“The Arab community is sending a message I believe to the woke that they are not accepting of this ladies and gentlemen,” said Canadian independent journalist the Pleb.
Young muslim kids STOMP the pride flag as their mothers cheer them on pic.twitter.com/hCLospOmzJ— The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) June 9, 2023
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa (JFO) and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said in November politicians such as Harden who engage in repeated antisemitic behaviour should be sanctioned.
“Actions have consequences,” said JFO President and CEO Andrea Freedman and CIJA Vice President, Government Relations David Cooper.
These comments were made after it was discovered Harden made what Freedman and Cooper claimed are antisemitic remarks in an interview with the Ottawa Forum on Israel Palestine in 2021.
(2) comments
He looks like the poster boy for pedophilia
I wonder what’s on his laptop?
Coming to Canada . . . or already here . . .
Julio Rosas, an author who recently testified to House lawmakers about leftist extremism, cites a series of trans extremist incidents, including trans shooter Audrey Hale's bloody rampage in a Christian elementary school in Nashville.
'Trans activists gravitate towards these very far-left groups, because they share their anarcho-communist type ideology,' Rosas told DailyMail.com.
'They view the US as systemically racist, that it's subjugated que er people, and that states passing laws against child mutilations is part of a trans genocide. And they're fighting back.'
He described a radicalized group of trans activists concentrated on the East and West coasts who coordinate via messaging apps to stage rallies, confront rivals and push their ideas into the mainstream.
In May, US cyclist Hannah Arensman revealed she'd quit the sport because she was harassed over her opposition to competing against biological males, including by members of the John Brown Gun Club, a pro-trans antifa group.
Meanwhile, trans women increasingly post online TRANTIFA videos about armed self-defense.
TikTok creator Tara Jay recently shared a menacing video clip with her 2,400 followers about using guns against anyone who dares to 'stop me from going into the women's bathroom.'
'It will be the last mistake you ever make,' she warned in the now-deleted post, in which she urged LGBTQ people to arm themselves.
Likewise, blogger Kayla Denker, a trans woman, posted footage of herself toting a military-style weapon, warning any 'transphobes' who 'come for me.'
She later said she advocates for non-violent self-defense.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11995903/The-new-face-extremism-unmasked-Republicans-watching-trantifa.html
