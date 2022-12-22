Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt said medical assistance in dying (MAiD) is state-sponsored murder.
“We’re talking about using the taxpayers’s money to kill the taxpayer,” said Hildebrandt in a video.
“Euthanasia makes a double murder of each death.”
Hildebrandt said the person who kills himself and the one assisting are committing murder. He acknowledged the Canadian government euthanized 10,000 people in 2021.
There were 10,064 Canadians who chose to have a MAiD death in 2021, according to Health Canada’s third annual report about the topic published in August.
“The Government of Canada has and will continue to work closely with provincial and territorial governments, indigenous partners, medical experts, and other stakeholders to support the continued implementation and delivery of the MAiD regime in Canada,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
The jurisdiction with the largest number of MAiD deaths was Quebec at 3,281 people. Quebec had 2,275 deaths from this cause in 2020.
Hildebrandt said the Canadian government, “which makes life unbearable for its citizens, offers euthanasia as a solution to the suffering they have caused.” He said the Canadian government is providing MAiD to veterans.
For centuries, he said Canada has come together to help people with mental illnesses and those dealing with troubles. He said people have never offered each other MAiD and vowed to kill off humanity.
The pastor went on to say people knew all souls belong to God. People knew their lives were God-given like the Bible says.
Hildebrandt said everyone used to understand the commandment 'Thou shall not kill.' He added man is once again placing himself in the place of God.
He quoted British philosopher Edmund Burke, who said when men play God, they behave like devils. That is where Canada is in 2022.
Instead of offering a solution or helping young and elderly people, he said the Canadian government is “actively working on how to kill them off, make room in the hospital for them.” He said this approach is not the way to go.
Hildebrandt said what amazes him is there has been little resistance. He asked people to allow pastors to do their jobs by pointing people to God.
“It is not of God, and we must stand against it,” he said.
The Canadian government said on December 15 the expansion of MAiD, which would help people with mental illnesses die, might be delayed.
MAiD was set to be expanded in March.
"We have heard concerns of Canadians and experts about whether the healthcare system will be ready to accommodate MAID requests for persons whose sole medical condition is a mental illness," said Justice Minister David Lametti.
(2) comments
Canada kills babies in the womb and lonely old people. but Canadians react with horror at the thought of executing murderers.
Here’s a thought, the federal Liberal government is 100% comfortable with “helping” people die who are in very difficult physical and mental circumstances. But those same Liberals won’t increase health transfers to the provinces to improve the physical and mental health care available to these poor, unfortunate people. They appear to think it expeditious to simply off the poor souls.
However, the absolute worst members of Canadian society (think Karla Homulka & Paul Bernardo among dozens of others) are too precious to face capital punishment for the betterment of society (from an economic and safety perspective).
The Liberal idiots (politicians and voters) are destroying this once great country.
