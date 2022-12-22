Henry Hildebrandt

Henry Hildebrandt, pastor at Church of God in Aylmer, ON, shown in a Sunday service broadcast on social media.

 Courtesy Church of God at Aylmer/Facebook

Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt said medical assistance in dying (MAiD) is state-sponsored murder. 

“We’re talking about using the taxpayers’s money to kill the taxpayer,” said Hildebrandt in a video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Canada kills babies in the womb and lonely old people. but Canadians react with horror at the thought of executing murderers.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Here’s a thought, the federal Liberal government is 100% comfortable with “helping” people die who are in very difficult physical and mental circumstances. But those same Liberals won’t increase health transfers to the provinces to improve the physical and mental health care available to these poor, unfortunate people. They appear to think it expeditious to simply off the poor souls.

However, the absolute worst members of Canadian society (think Karla Homulka & Paul Bernardo among dozens of others) are too precious to face capital punishment for the betterment of society (from an economic and safety perspective).

The Liberal idiots (politicians and voters) are destroying this once great country.

