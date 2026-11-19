TORONTO — The Bolo Program released its new Top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives on Thursday morning, with Ontario police forces accounting for 15 of the 25 names.The list was unveiled at a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the Toronto Police College. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, Winnipeg Police Deputy Chief Cam Mackid and Bolo Program Executive Director Max Langlois joined other police leaders.Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, tops the list. He is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service for the September 2023 murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill. Bolo is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest in Canada or the United States. Singh is also on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and has been wanted for murder by Indian authorities since 2022.“Satinderjeet Singh has been on the run for several years. But today, like the 24 other fugitives on this list, his world just got smaller,” Mackid said.Second is Kyle Prouse, 53, of Montreal, wanted by Toronto Police for attempted murder. He is accused of shooting a Fairview Mall security guard on April 21 during a jewellery store robbery. The guard was shot after confronting the suspect and later stabilized after hospital treatment. Police have linked Prouse to a series of bank and jewellery robberies and break-ins in Ontario and Quebec dating back to 2023. Bolo is offering a reward of up to $100,000..Third is Cody Rudifo, wanted by Toronto Police for murder, with a reward of up to $50,000. Other Ontario cases involve the Ontario Provincial Police, Peel Regional Police, Niagara Regional Police and Waterloo Regional Police, mostly for murder or attempted murder.Rewards totalling up to $650,000 are offered for information leading to the arrests of eight suspects, including the top five. Life-sized AI-generated videos of the 25 were shown at the conference and posted to boloprogram.org.Since the program launched in 2018, 42 of 78 featured suspects have been located. Toronto Police has seen 14 of 25 profiled fugitives located. BC RCMP has reported five of eight featured fugitives apprehended. Tips go to police tip lines or Crime Stoppers, not directly to Bolo. Ranking is done by a committee of investigators based on the alleged crime, community impact and other factors; the program has previously used higher individual rewards (up to $250,000 for No. 1) and is currently applying up to $100,000 across the top five..“These crimes represent real harm: a life taken or irrevocably altered, a family changed forever, and a community left feeling unsafe,” Demkiw said. “Our investigators will not stop looking for the suspects on this list.”Langlois has previously described the approach as making faces as realistic as possible so the public can be on the lookout, while stressing that people should not approach the fugitives.