Ontario Premier Doug Ford published a video of himself decorating cookies to acknowledge Christmas is near.
“As you can tell, I haven’t missed too many Christmas cookies, but we’re going to put some icing on here,” said Ford in a Friday video.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford published a video of himself decorating cookies to acknowledge Christmas is near.
“As you can tell, I haven’t missed too many Christmas cookies, but we’re going to put some icing on here,” said Ford in a Friday video.
“We’re going to decorate the cookies.”
One of my favourite things to do over the holidays is bake and decorate holiday treats that I get to share with my family and friends. Merry Christmas and happy holidays, Ontario! pic.twitter.com/C8fLBxvSP4— Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 23, 2022
Ford said what he was decorating were “great sugar cookies.”
He started off decorating by taking some white icing and putting a little on the back. He said he loves plenty of icing.
The premier smoothed out the icing with a knife. He showed what the cookies should look like once he finished icing them.
Ford made a Frosty the Snowman cookie. He gave Frosty two eyes with green icing.
Red icing was used to give him a smile. Ford added sprinkles to the cookies.
When his children were younger, he said he left a tall, cold glass of milk, a bunch of cookies, and carrots for the reindeers. He reminded people before they go to bed to leave these items out because “Santa loves cookies and the reindeers love carrots and an ice cold glass of of milk to wash it down.”
Ford took a bite of one cookie. He said it was delicious.
“Everyone, I want to wish you a very merry Christmas, happy New Year, and enjoy time with family and friends and bake some great cookies,” he said.
Ford pulled his hand mixer out, put on some bright blue gloves, and revealed his famous cherry cheesecake recipe in a video released in 2020.
“If I wasn’t premier, I’d open up a cheesecake factory,” he said.
He said he learned the recipe years ago from his mother, who obtained it from her sister.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
The tub of lard probably ate most
Of them.
Choke on it you fat pos!
Exactly the way I feel about him too.
Fat WEF pig trying to be “relatable”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.