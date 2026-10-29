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WATCH: Ontario projects $16.9B deficit as balance date is delayed again

Finance minister cites U.S. tariffs and oil prices while contingency fund grows and surplus target moves to 2029-30
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy
Finance Minister Peter BethlenfalvyGeoff Knight
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Peter Bethlenfalvy
Government Spending
Accountability
Canadian Taxpayer's Federation
2026 Fall Economic Statement