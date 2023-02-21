Ontario singer Jully Black modified the lyrics to O Canada to commemorate indigenous people when she sang during the NBA All Star Game.
“O Canada, our home on native land,” said Black at the event.
"O Canada... our home *on* native land."@JullyBlack 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bDXzfT77ov— THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) February 20, 2023
TSN host Kayla Grey said O Canada is “such a big responsibility to take on.”
“How do you prepare your mindset when it comes to preparing, how you want to show up in terms of representing your country?” said Grey.
"I really dissected the lyrics, to really sing it with intention."@JullyBlack did her research, reaching out to Indigenous community members, before performing the Canadian anthem. pic.twitter.com/qJezyvdTbG— THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) February 20, 2023
Black said the word responsibility is a good word. She said people have been singing this anthem since kindergarten.
“And now, in the last three years, especially with indigenous rights and what’s going on with our country and the history and the learning, I too am learning," she said.
The singer went on to say she reached out to some indigenous friends to ask them how they felt about her singing this anthem.
She said she “really dissected the lyrics to really sing it with intention.”
Black said she knows the old O Canada like her name. She acknowledged she was taking it in a different direction.
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson denounced Black’s version.
“Your fault @justintrudeau you apology-mongering hypocrite,” said Peterson.
Your fault @justintrudeau you apology-mongering hypocrite https://t.co/4CDR5s6iN7— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 21, 2023
American director and producer Robby Starbuck asked if she gave up all of her property in Canada and gave it back to indigenous people.
“Oh wait, they never actually back up their woke BS by doing it themselves,” said Starbuck.
“They just want to feel like they’re a really smart person for virtue signaling.”
So I’m assuming this singer gave up all her property in Canada and gave it back to the indigenous people in Canada… right? Oh wait, they never actually back up their woke BS by doing it themselves. They just want to feel like they’re a really smart person for virtue signaling.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 21, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
I have always posted comments within the rules stated below, yet my comments are often deleted. I am considering cancelling my subscription to WS.
Liberals love an impossible, no-win crisis. Should I return my house to the Natives? Oh wait, they're not even saying I stole it, just that my ancestors did. And they stole it from...someone else's ancestors, and both thief and victim died over a hundred years ago? What's that got to do with me? I can't return something to someone who's dead. Plus it's not like they even want it, the bank's still going to want their mortgage payments. This whole thing's just a dumb idea meant to divide. Are we seriously trying to go back in time to right the wrongs of everyone's ancestors, when we don't even know who the prime minister's ancestors are?
In Trudeau's Canada - anything goes as long as it is woke. Canada only has the identity that we give it - today . . . and subject to change tomorrow.
Who asked her to change the lyrics...just another conceited, vain arty farty Liberal...her effort is not appreciated...
What's basketball?...and I couldn't care less about Canada or its anthem?
Pathetic...and her overblown vocal histrionics suck as well.
I agree completely with Mr. Starbuck (whom I've never actually heard of). Instead of 'virtue signaling' like a female Justin Castreau, Ms. Jully Black should follow through on her political 'statement'.
She should give all of her property, not just land, but ALL of her property of ANY kind, to 'First Nations'. She should also RETURN to whatever hellhole she, or her ancestors came from. PROVE you mean it, rather than 'virtue signal' for the sake of raising your pitiful profile!
