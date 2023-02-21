Jully Black

Jully Black singing O Canada at the 2023 NBA All Star game.

 Courtesy NBA/YouTube

Ontario singer Jully Black modified the lyrics to O Canada to commemorate indigenous people when she sang during the NBA All Star Game. 

“O Canada, our home on native land,” said Black at the event. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

guest800
guest800

I have always posted comments within the rules stated below, yet my comments are often deleted. I am considering cancelling my subscription to WS.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Liberals love an impossible, no-win crisis. Should I return my house to the Natives? Oh wait, they're not even saying I stole it, just that my ancestors did. And they stole it from...someone else's ancestors, and both thief and victim died over a hundred years ago? What's that got to do with me? I can't return something to someone who's dead. Plus it's not like they even want it, the bank's still going to want their mortgage payments. This whole thing's just a dumb idea meant to divide. Are we seriously trying to go back in time to right the wrongs of everyone's ancestors, when we don't even know who the prime minister's ancestors are?

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

In Trudeau's Canada - anything goes as long as it is woke. Canada only has the identity that we give it - today . . . and subject to change tomorrow.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Who asked her to change the lyrics...just another conceited, vain arty farty Liberal...her effort is not appreciated...

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

What's basketball?...and I couldn't care less about Canada or its anthem?

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Pathetic...and her overblown vocal histrionics suck as well.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

I agree completely with Mr. Starbuck (whom I've never actually heard of). Instead of 'virtue signaling' like a female Justin Castreau, Ms. Jully Black should follow through on her political 'statement'.

She should give all of her property, not just land, but ALL of her property of ANY kind, to 'First Nations'. She should also RETURN to whatever hellhole she, or her ancestors came from. PROVE you mean it, rather than 'virtue signal' for the sake of raising your pitiful profile!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.