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WATCH: Ontario spends $17.3M on northern mills that will create six jobs

Largest GreenFirst cheque is a partly forgivable loan for equipment the company says is already running
The expenditure is also meant to protect more than 320 existing forestry jobs.
The expenditure is also meant to protect more than 320 existing forestry jobs.CBC
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Kevin Holland
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