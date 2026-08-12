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WATCH: Ontario spends $5 million on new round of community emergency grants

Funding targets equipment and training for smaller municipalities and Indigenous communities
The emergency grants come after a period of intense flooding in the Niagara Region earlier this month
The emergency grants come after a period of intense flooding in the Niagara Region earlier this monthCBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Wildfires
Rural
Niagara
Emergency Preparedness
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