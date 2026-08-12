WATCH: Ontario spends $5 million on new round of community emergency grants

TORONTO — The Ontario government is launching a fourth round of applications for the Community Emergency Preparedness Grant, allocating $5 million to help communities buy equipment and deliver training for emergency response.The latest round brings the total spent on the program to $20 million over four years. Applications open August 19, 2026, and close October 7, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET.The announcement comes as communities in the Niagara Region continue recovering from repeated flooding earlier this month that forced states of emergency in St. Catharines and Lincoln and left thousands of homes and businesses damaged.Eligible applicants include upper, lower and single-tier municipalities with populations under 100,000, Local Services Boards, indigenous communities and organizations, and certain fire protection services in unorganized territories. Past recipients remain ineligible so other communities can benefit..WATCH: Niagara region battered by back-to-back storms as flooding forces emergency declaration.Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response Jill Dunlop said the program responds to evolving risks, including this year’s challenging wildland fire season.“As Ontario’s emergency landscape evolves, including a more challenging wildland fire season this year, our government is sparing no expense to give communities the tools they need to prepare for and respond to emergencies,” Dunlop said. “Strengthening local emergency preparedness ensures communities across Ontario can stay safe, resilient and ready for any future challenges.”The Township of Adjala-Tosorontio previously received $50,000 to purchase two portable pumps, wildland forestry hose, chainsaws, portable radios and other equipment for its fire department.MPP Brian Saunderson said the gear proved useful during recent wildfire responses.“During recent wildfire responses, equipment purchased through the Community Emergency Preparedness Grant was put directly to work by local firefighters to help protect residents, property and our community,” Saunderson said..Mayor Scott W. Anderson called the grant an important boost for rural municipalities. “These investments support our firefighters, enhance public safety, and provide residents with confidence that their community is equipped to respond to emergencies,” Anderson said. Fire Chief Todd Aitken emphasized the value of having resources in place ahead of incidents. “Emergency preparedness is something we talk about every day in the fire service, but preparedness is only meaningful when our responders have the tools and resources they need before an emergency happens, not after,” Aitken said. To date, 342 recipients including municipalities, First Nations and community organizations have received funding. Applicants must have an ontario.ca login and register through Transfer Payment Ontario. The province is also hosting an information session for prospective applicants.You can watch the full announcement below: