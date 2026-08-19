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WATCH: Ontario spends nearly $10M on skills training as manufacturers brace for Trump tariffs

Auditor general flagged fund as unfair and opaque; Integrity Commissioner still probing minister
Labour Minister David Piccini announced the $9.8 million in Skills Development Fund training while under investigation by the Integrity Commissioner over previous handling of the fund.
Labour Minister David Piccini announced the $9.8 million in Skills Development Fund training while under investigation by the Integrity Commissioner over previous handling of the fund.CBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Manufacturing
Tariffs
Skills Training
David Piccini
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