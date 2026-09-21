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WATCH: Ontario standardizes truck-driver training after auditor blast

Sarkaria sets one Class A curriculum for early 2027 but will not say what it costs
Sarkaria said organizations that offer Class A training will be required to follow the new curriculum
Sarkaria said organizations that offer Class A training will be required to follow the new curriculumIllustration
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