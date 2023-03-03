Anne Tessier

A town councillor in West Nipissing, ON, apologizes for vaccine mandates.

 Courtesy Without Papers Pizza/Twitter

West Nipissing, ON, Coun. Anne Tessier said the town’s vaccine mandate caused “a lot of unnecessary harm and animosity within our workforce and community.” 

“I believe that this policy was mistakenly adopted 12 months ago,” said Tessier in a Thursday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Covering their assets, when the truth hits the minds of even the cbc viewers?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.