West Lincoln, ON, town councillor Harold Jonker said the Ottawa Police Service laid criminal charges against him for attending the Freedom Convoy.
“Kind of an emotional week finding out from a police officer in Niagara the Ottawa police put out a warrant for my arrest for our involvement in a beautiful, peaceful, wonderful convoy that gave so many Canadians hope and joy,” said Jonker in a Tuesday video.
Harold Jonker was just charged in relation to the freedom Convoy 2022.He was just charged with 4 counts of criminal charges almost 15 months later. The Liberal Regime here in Canada wants to prosecute anyone who doesn’t align with their extreme ideologies. pic.twitter.com/UYiB2tP1yF
The video shows Jonker stand outside a Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) station and say he was the only person allowed inside. He said he hopes it does not take too long, as he did not want to miss the Toronto Maple Leafs game and his daughter’s profession of faith at church.
It goes to him hugging and kissing his wife and children before walking into the NRPS station. He shakes hands with a police officer and walks into the station.
Jonker comes out of it and says he is facing four charges. These charges are one count of mischief — obstruction of property, one count of intimidation by blocking or obstructing highway, and two counts of counselling to commit an indictable offence.
The charge summary said he was being charged with mischief because he ordered people to abstain from doing an activity which they had a lawful right to do. It alleged he counselled people to commit the indictable offences of mischief and intimidation, which they did not follow through on.
He called the charges “pretty confusing, but I think it's what all the other wonderful leaders of the convoy were charged with.” He thanked his wife, children, and drivers for standing with him.
His next court date is in Ottawa on May 10 to turn himself in. He signed a bond to appear on that date.
Jonker joked about how he will be fingerprinted, “so I will try to make sure they are in good shape for that.” He said the officer who read out the charges gave him a hug.
“We’re concerned,” he said.
“This is not easy, but at the same time we know that our heavenly father takes care of us.”
Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyers filed a legal challenge on behalf of Jonker in September after he was censured for attending the Freedom Convoy.
“Elected politicians should not be permitted to weaponize codes of conduct to silence and intimidate their political opponents,” said the JCCF.
Jonker was docked one month’s pay as a West Lincoln township councillor — the equivalent of $1700 — for joining the Freedom Convoy. Fellow councillors voted 5 to 1 to cite Jonker for breaching the municipal Code of Conduct, which states they “shall be cognizant they are at all times representatives of the Township.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
Will charges be laid against the government union workers for protesting and blocking access to public streets and businesses?
Let's all just be grateful we live in a country without political interference in policing or prosecution.
absolutely ridiculous....the left against Canadians....woe is Canada..
Last time I felt Canadian was attending the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and now it is a crime. Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime are destroying our beautiful country!
This is not over, you can see it simmering beneath the surface. If Poilievre does not get in, expect things to become worse.
