Harold Jonker

Harold Jonker has been charged in relation to the Freedom Convoy. 

 Courtesy Rob Primo/Twitter

West Lincoln, ON, town councillor Harold Jonker said the Ottawa Police Service laid criminal charges against him for attending the Freedom Convoy. 

“Kind of an emotional week finding out from a police officer in Niagara the Ottawa police put out a warrant for my arrest for our involvement in a beautiful, peaceful, wonderful convoy that gave so many Canadians hope and joy,” said Jonker in a Tuesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Will charges be laid against the government union workers for protesting and blocking access to public streets and businesses?

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Let's all just be grateful we live in a country without political interference in policing or prosecution.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

absolutely ridiculous....the left against Canadians....woe is Canada..

guest1019
guest1019

Last time I felt Canadian was attending the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and now it is a crime. Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime are destroying our beautiful country!

PersonOne
PersonOne

This is not over, you can see it simmering beneath the surface. If Poilievre does not get in, expect things to become worse.

