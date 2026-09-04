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WATCH: Ontario wants more foreign nominee spots after burning most of this year’s cap

Piccini presses Ottawa as 14,119-quota is nearly spent and old streams were shut over fraud
Labour Minister David Piccini said Ontario has a special need for
Labour Minister David Piccini said Ontario has a special need for Government of Ontario
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Ontario
Immigration
Doug Ford
Labour
Foreign Workers
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