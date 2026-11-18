TORONTO — Education Minister Paul Calandra said the high strike-mandate votes from Ontario teachers will help get a deal done and that parents should not expect job action any time soon.“There is no strikes on the horizon,” Calandra told reporters after Question Period. “The earliest I think that at least in some form of job action will be after March break. Which means, really, that we have no excuse.”He said the government has been negotiating with the unions throughout the summer. Differences remain over what must be settled centrally versus locally, but he called the mandate numbers “encouraging” because the unions are also talking about student achievement..“What I’m hearing from the unions is student achievement, student achievement,” he said. “So we’re I think we’re all on the same page. We’ll get a deal done.”Calandra noted that similar high votes have happened under previous governments and that deals have always followed. He said he would like the unions to release turnout figures so the public can see how many members actually voted.NDP Leader Marit Stiles pushed back, saying the votes show how difficult conditions are in classrooms and that class size is the real issue. She described Calandra’s comments as out of touch with what parents, students, and education workers are experiencing.