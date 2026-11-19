TORONTO — Opposition leaders described the Minister of Health’s answers on cancer patients seeking out-of-country treatment as the most callous they had heard.Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles said she could not recall “a more callous, heartless response” about patients trying to access treatment experts recommended. She accused the government of preferring to spend millions fighting patients in court rather than funding care that could give a 31-year-old a second chance, and said Conservative caucus members laughed and made light of the exchange. Stiles rejected the minister’s statement that the treatment lacks US or Canadian approval, and said experts had already advised it would work for the patient in question.“This is a minister who would rather take people to court, patients to courts… than… giving a 31 year old a second chance,” she said. She also noted that Dr. Robin Lennox, a physician and MPP, had been treated condescendingly while making the same point..During Question Period, the minister defended the denials by saying the process is not political and is made “separate and apart from politicians.” She pointed to Ontario’s Fast program, which she said has cut average wait times for approved cancer treatments to 55 days, and stressed that the specific treatment sought by the patients does not have Health Canada or FDA approval. “We need to ensure that patients are protected,” she said, adding that the government is focused on accelerating access to validated, approved therapies rather than funding unapproved out-of-country care.Opposition members cited freedom-of-information records showing that Ontario Health and two clinical expert reviewers recommended funding Sabrina Apitz-Grossman’s Tecelra treatment in the US. A senior ministry official denied the request and she was not informed of the recommendations. The minister has said the process is non-political, highlighted faster access under the Fast program for approved therapies, and defended tighter rules that largely limit out-of-country funding to cases where a drug is already publicly funded in Ontario but temporarily unavailable.