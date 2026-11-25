TORONTO — Opposition parties are pressing Premier Doug Ford to immediately ban advertising for online gambling after he said the volume of ads has become “out of control.”In comments after Question Period on Tuesday, NDP and Liberal MPPs said the government opened the private online market in 2022, ignored early warnings, and is now only reviewing the issue. They want the province to adopt and pass a private member’s bill that would ban the ads by the end of the year. That bill was defeated by the government caucus in May.Liberal MPP Lee Fairclough called for the government to bring the bill back as its own and pass it before the end of the calendar year, saying it is already prepared and could be done quickly. She also noted that $83 billion was wagered last year and that the government had a report in 2022 outlining the harms but did not act..NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the ads are “targeting our young people” and that front-line workers are seeing more evictions and suicides linked to online gambling. She added that the premier “doesn’t like the fact that the people of Niagara Falls like Wayne Gates a whole lot better than they like the premier,” referencing the Niagara Falls MPP who has long criticized the expansion, and said “this premier and his government have let the people of Ontario down by not properly regulating that industry.”Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said the premier has a gambling problem.Ford told reporters on Tuesday that the ads appear “on every channel” and social media and that he has asked cabinet for a report. He has not committed to a timeline or specific measures. The government has defended the regulated market, saying more than 90% of players are now on legal sites with safeguards and that hundreds of millions have been spent on treatment and responsible-gaming programs.