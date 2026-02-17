News

WATCH: Opposition parties left and right say BC NDP budget fails to help ordinary British Columbians

The BC Greens argued that the budget instead "successfully maintains the status quo."
Peter Milobar, Rob Botterell, and David Eby
Peter Milobar, Rob Botterell, and David EbyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Deficit
Budget
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Bc Greens

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news