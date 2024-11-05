WATCH: Oprah claims if Trump wins, it could be America’s last election

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey has claimed if democrats don’t get out to vote and former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, Americans may never vote again. Winfrey also said abortions are something democrats “cherish.”Speaking at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday night, Winfrey said she was hiking over the weekend and met a woman who told her she was going to “sit this one out” and not vote. Winfrey told the crowd she could tell the woman immediately regretted telling the television star he intentions, because Winfrey “would not let up.”“We don't get to sit this one out,” said Winfrey. “If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again.”“Let me be very clear, if you do not make sure that the people in your life can get to the polls, that is a mistake. Deciding not to decide (to vote) — that is most definitely a vote to let other people control your future.”“Now we all know what we're voting against, so I'm going to end by reminding you: we are voting to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States.”“We are voting for values and integrity. We are voting for the right to choose what happens to our own bodies.”.Oprah in the six-minute clip elaborated that voting for Harris means helping “every pregnant young woman” who she said “has died because she was not eligible to receive the emergency medical care she desperately needed because of an abortion ban.”“What you can do for everything and everyone you cherish is vote,” said Winfrey.She told the audience “we are voting to save ourselves from this precipice of danger where we now stand,” with the very real possibility of Trump becoming the next US president.“All the anxiety and the fear you're feeling, you're feeling that because of a sense of danger, and you change that with your vote,” cried Winfrey.“We are voting for healing over hate.”