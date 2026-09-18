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WATCH: Ottawa mayoral candidate charged over alleged threats to Ford, Sutcliffe

Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas remains in custody as his name stays on the Oct. 26 ballot
Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas was charged Sept. 15 in Kingston
Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas was charged Sept. 15 in Kingston Facebook
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Ontario
Ottawa
Crime
Doug Ford
Mark Sutcliffe
Geoff Nicholas
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Western Standard
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