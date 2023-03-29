Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) vice-principal Nicholas Lafrance said he's OK with students being prescribed puberty blockers.
“You can deal with your own body,” said Lafrance in a Tuesday video.
“Let children be who they are.”
Here is an @OCDSB school principal talking with members of the public outside tonight. “That’s too bad that you’re a nurse”, he says to OCDSB mom @BethanNodwell. pic.twitter.com/PhjEGVNdu4— Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) March 29, 2023
The video starts off with OCDSB parent Bethan Nodwell hugging another woman. Lafrance walks over and starts speaking to them.
Nodwell tells him hormone blockers and breast removals are being encouraged in schools. He said she is sad.
Lafrance said this is what she believes. He asked if that's why she showed up to the OCDSB meeting.
She said she's a nurse and has seen it. He responded by saying it is “too bad that you’re a nurse.”
The parent went on to say children are being given puberty blockers in elementary schools. She called it terrible.
Lafrance alleged children’s identities are formed in the first three years of their lives.
“You don’t give them hormone blockers until they’re 25 years old,” said Nodwell.
She said people should “wait until they’re 25 and can make that decision.” He said he's sorry she feels that way.
A man asks him how many sterilized children are in China. She said how many are in Russia.
Lafrance said were they talking about China. The man said they are talking about the world.
The vice-principal asks if they're aware of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"Are you aware of a concept called child safeguarding?" said former Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl.
Lafrance dismisses these people's comments.
“I have a master’s in inclusive education, so please don’t ask me about my education,” he said.
The OCDSB meeting ended up descending into chaos towards, with hundreds of people gathering outside to protest for and against it.
Suspended Renfrew County Catholic District School Board student Josh Alexander walked out of the meeting while being shouted at. One person chants "Support trans kids."
A person throws coffee at Alexander. He continues to walk away, looking down at his clothes.
Got a free coffee at the @OCDSB.As a 17yo Canadian citizen, I present to you the tolerant left... Video credit @CarymaRules pic.twitter.com/CBK54dQvvJ— Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) March 29, 2023
The US Food and Drug Administration warned in August puberty blockers can cause loss of vision, brain swelling, and have serious risks for children.
Six girls between the ages of five and 12 developed pseudotumor cerebri, which displays symptoms similar to a brain tumour while using puberty blockers.
The girls’ symptoms included visual disturbances, headaches, vomiting, increased blood pressure, brain swelling, and cranial nerve damage.
(6) comments
“You can deal with your own body,” said Lafrance in a Tuesday video. ? ? ?
Yes my Light in the Loafers friend . . . when you are 18 !
Till then any Teachers "Grooming" or "Recruiting" Children should be charged as Pedophiles.
Another racist pedophile running a school. She should not be allowed within 100 meters of a child.
Too bad you can't fix it by just tightening one of their screws.
Use of puberty blockers may explain some of our governmental and educational perspectives and actions.
He sounds like his thoughts might be perverted
The invasion of the trannys is in high gear!
