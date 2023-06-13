Ottawa resident

An Ottawa woman compares giving children puberty blockers to having their ears pierced. 

 Courtesy Billboard Chris/Twitter

An Ottawa resident said children taking drugs for gender transitions is similar to them having their ears pierced. 

“That leaves a little scar,” said the resident in a Monday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

CN
CN

My hope for this world is that everyone that sees just how ignorant people are regarding both the short term and long term hazards of puberty blockers will then start to understand how a society could have been just as ignorant about the facts and ethics around COVID injections. It's all connected as to how we got to where we are at in society now—with the Woke ideology at the core.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

When debate is not permitted or nonsensical lying is permissible.

