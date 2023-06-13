An Ottawa resident said children taking drugs for gender transitions is similar to them having their ears pierced.
“That leaves a little scar,” said the resident in a Monday video.
“There’s no problems.”
Ottawa woman compares giving kids puberty blockers to getting their ears pierced.I point out I had my ears pierced, she didn't even notice, and guess what? It didn't make me sterile.She goes on to say "You can't really define what it means to be, like, a woman. Like, that's… pic.twitter.com/M4L8KXmxQc— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) June 12, 2023
The video starts off with the resident confronting Canadian parental rights activist Billboard Chris about his sign saying “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.” If she was transgender, she said she would be offended by his sign.
Billboard Chris acknowledged some people might be offended by his sign.
“It’s a very factual statement,” he said.
“Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.”
He said children cannot have tattoos, drink alcohol, join the army, or drive cars. When the resident compared gender transitions to ear piercings, he said that does not involve sterilizing them.
While he has his ears pierced, he said it did not make him sterile. He has two daughters.
The resident asks him what if one of his daughters thought she was transgender. He said there is “no such thing as a transgender child.”
The way he wants the issue to be framed is there are children with gender dysphoria. If his children had distress about their bodies, he would help them.
The parental rights activist went on to say the way to help them is not through surgical interventions, drugs, and hormones. After four to five years on testosterone, those girls need to have hysterectomies.
Testosterone in those girls is causing kidney and liver problems. He said this is because they should not have doses which belong in males’ bodies.
Whether people believe in God or evolution, he said none of this makes any sense. If people believe in God, they would think he made these children wrong.
If people believe in evolution like he does, they would see the history of natural selection as a failure. It is the first time in human history when pharmaceutical companies are being asked to fix children.
The resident said gender dysphoria “means you’re trans.” Billboard Chris asks her what is transgender.
If people have gender dysphoria, she said people are transgender. He said transgender is a label being attached to people.
Billboard Chris reiterated his question about what is transgender. She responded by saying it means a variety of concepts.
The resident concluded by saying people cannot define what is a woman.
“Like, that's so many different facets,” she said.
Ontario NDP MPP Joel Harden (Ottawa Centre) was not punched in the face by a demonstrator at a protest about gender ideology in Ottawa which Billboard Chris organized on Friday despite saying he was.
“This video of MPP Joel Harden was recorded on June 9, 2023, at approximately 12:07 PM,” said Canadian independent journalist Caryma Sa’d.
This video of MPP Joel Harden was recorded on June 9, 2023, at approximately 12:07 PM. #cdnpoli #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/v53TIu2ZM7— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) June 11, 2023
The video shows Harden tilting a megaphone up, turning to the side as he shouts into it. A metal part of the megaphone can be seen sliding up against his cheek, cutting it.
(2) comments
My hope for this world is that everyone that sees just how ignorant people are regarding both the short term and long term hazards of puberty blockers will then start to understand how a society could have been just as ignorant about the facts and ethics around COVID injections. It's all connected as to how we got to where we are at in society now—with the Woke ideology at the core.
When debate is not permitted or nonsensical lying is permissible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.