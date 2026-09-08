News

WATCH: Ottawa's counter-tariffs hit Ontario shelves as Ford backs Carney

Duties on $27.6 billion in U.S. goods took effect at 12:01 a.m. as plants add jobs and brace for 50% auto tariffs in 2027
The Windsor–Detroit corridor — now anchored by the new Gordie Howe International Bridge — is where Ontario’s auto and steel trade actually crosses the line.
The Windsor–Detroit corridor — now anchored by the new Gordie Howe International Bridge — is where Ontario’s auto and steel trade actually crosses the line.AI image
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Auto
Ontario
Donald Trump
Doug Ford
Tariffs
Canadian taxpayers
Trade War
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news