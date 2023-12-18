WATCH: Palestine supporters swarm Santa at Ottawa mall, send children screaming

A mob of anti-Israel protesters descended onto a Christmas display at Bayshore Mall in Ottawa Sunday, chanting and making loud banging sounds as children waiting for Santa ran away screaming in terror.The demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and shouted, “Gaza, Gaza” repeatedly, followed by shouts of “While you’re shopping bombs are dropping.” They held signs with slogans about “genocide”The mall was crowded with Christmas shoppers, many with small children waiting in line to visit Santa. Footage shows parents placing their children on Santa’s lap as the chanting and banging gets louder and more chaotic. Children can be heard screaming and Santa sat in his chair clearly uncomfortable as protestors aggressively swarmed the staging area. Toward the end of the video, the protestors chant, "Jesus was Palestinian.”Gaza is governed by Hamas, an Islamic extremist group that wants to decimate all Jews. Canada lists Hamas as a terrorist entity. On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel and war has ensued in the Middle East since.