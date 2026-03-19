WATCH: Parkland RCMP arrest repeat offenders after multi-day crime spree involving stolen vehicles

Two repeat offenders are back in custody after a string of thefts, break-ins and dangerous driving incidents across Parkland County and surrounding communities earlier this month.Parkland RCMP say the arrests followed a coordinated effort involving plainclothes officers, the K-Division Community Response Team and multiple specialized units after a series of crimes unfolded between March 6 and March 11.Police allege the pair, a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were behind several vehicle thefts and related offences shortly after being released from custody for prior crimes. One of the suspects had conditions prohibiting contact with the other.The crime spree began early March 6 when a 2007 Kia Sportage was stolen from a residence in Stony Plain. Surveillance footage later identified a female suspect taking the vehicle. Hours later, the same vehicle was captured on video in Spruce Grove, where a male suspect exited and stole a 2004 Ford F350 from a parking lot..The following day, a commercial break and enter in Spruce Grove saw a Cadillac ATS stolen along with keys to multiple vehicles. Investigators again linked the suspects using surveillance footage showing the previously stolen Kia at the scene.On March 8, a 2010 Toyota Prius was stolen from a church parking lot in Parkland County. Police say a stolen Cadillac was also observed in the area. Shortly afterward, both vehicles were seen arriving at convenience stores in Stony Plain, where a female suspect allegedly used stolen credit cards from the Prius in multiple fraudulent transactions.The investigation escalated on March 10 when RCMP officers attended a rural property connected to one of the suspects, recovering the stolen Ford truck along with a stolen 2024 Precision flat deck trailer. The Parkland RCMP Crime Reduction Unit then took over the file, coordinating efforts with other units to locate the suspects.On March 11, officers located the stolen Cadillac in the Onoway area of Lac Ste. Anne County with both suspects inside. Police say the vehicle was driven dangerously through multiple jurisdictions, prompting a coordinated response involving the RCMP Real Time Operations Centre, an air services helicopter, police dog services and frontline officers..A tire deflation device was successfully deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop and allowing for what RCMP describe as a safe arrest.RCMP Sgt. Collin Kuca said targeting repeat property offenders remains a priority.“The Parkland Crime Reduction Unit will relentlessly pursue the individuals responsible for these activities and partner with other units to share resources and intelligence,” he said.Colten Battaglini, 28, of Onoway, faces multiple charges including theft over $5,000, failure to comply with release orders, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and theft from a motor vehicle.Jayden Stebbings, 19, of Stony Plain, is charged with multiple counts of theft over $5,000, failure to comply with release orders, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation, flight from police and fraudulent use of a credit card.Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert on March 30.