The Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) detained a person waving a Canadian flag on Parliament Hill, who was marking the one-year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy.
“That’s my flag,” said a bystander in the video.
“Let go of him.”
We're not allowed to fly our flag in our nation's capital? pic.twitter.com/1xW3PiHm2C— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) January 30, 2023
The video starts off with a PPS officer saying the man with the flag is under arrest. An officer grabs the man by the shoulders and moves him back.
The man attempts to break free. He succeeds and starts to shuffle backwards.
Another officer walks toward the man, and his colleague and him move him towards the gate. The second officer grabs the flagpole, but the man moves it away.
Another officer steps in to block the bystander from recording the interaction.
“I’ll take my flag back,” said the bystander.
The man is pinned up against the wall with his hands behind his back. An officer appears to put handcuffs on him.
The video cuts away to the bystander asking an officer to give him his flag back. He said his father gave him it.
It goes back to the man being handcuffed, and an officer is holding the flag pole upside down. This officer walks away with the flag.
“Is he going to steal my flag?” said the bystander.
A small group of people had gathered on Parliament Hill on Saturday to commemorate the Freedom Convoy, which one year ago saw the area packed with trucks sporting Canadian flags.
A City of Ottawa committee voted on Thursday to reopen Wellington Street to vehicle traffic no later than March 1, arguing the city's police are now in a better position to prevent another vehicle protest from happening. For many Ottawa residents, the sight of a deserted Wellington Street was a solemn reminder of a protest which shook the city to its core.
But for millions of Canadians, the Freedom Convoy brought a glimmer of hope to a country which had become less free during the COVID-19 pandemic. It challenged COVID-19 restrictions and was a defining moment in Canadian history.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
