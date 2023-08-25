Henry Hildebrandt

The Church of God arrived at the end of its legal battle in Canada. 

 Courtesy Pastor Henry Hildebrandt/Twitter

Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt has been fined for holding church services violating COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021. 

“The justice of the peace fined me $65,000 for an outdoor church service that was livestreamed and open for all to attend on June 6, 2021,” said Hildebrandt in a Thursday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.