WATCH: Pattullo replacement named stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge

The name for the new span that will soon replace the aging Pattullo Bridge has been revealed.Henceforth, it shall be known as stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge, which is hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ for "place to view the river.".During a press conference on the new bridge Monday morning, Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth was flanked by members of the Musqueam Indian Band and Kwantlen First Nation.After Musqueam Councillor Alec Guerin announced the new name, the chiefs of their respective nations did the honours of unveiling a sign depicting it — and the English translation, Riverview — for the first time. .The name was chosen largely by Musqueam Elder Larry Grant, who was also in attendance and spoke about the importance of recognizing First Nations' presence on the lands up and down the Fraser River..Guerin then taught everyone how to pronounce stal̕əw̓asəm."The name can be broken down into four syllables," he said. "The first is 'stall' as in that's a beautiful bridge, I hope my car doesn't stall. The second is 'oh' as in oh that's not too hard to pronounce. The third is 'ah' ... and the last is 'sum' like the sum total.".Farnworth explained that the new name was just one of myriad ways First Nations will be honoured on the new bridge. .The final project is slated to include works by local artists, as well as interactive installations.He went on to explain that stal̕əw̓asəm will be the official name, though road signs will depict both the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ spelling and Riverview.The bridge is set to start welcoming drivers by December 24..BC bridge honouring former premier set to be given new hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ name.The government revealed its decision to ditch Pattullo in its Summer 2025 project update.Named after former BC premier Thomas Dufferin Pattullo, the original bridge was built in 1937 and dedicated to the premier who oversaw its construction. Patullo served as leader of BC from 1933 to 1941, and helped the province weather the Great Depression.He had a documented history of discriminating against Asian Canadians, and worried that letting them join the military would give credence to their push for equal rights. He also told then-prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King that BC would take in refugees, but that Jews fleeing the Nazis were unwanted in his province.