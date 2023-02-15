Paula Simons

Senator Paula Simons

 Courtesy Paula Simons/Twitter

Independent Senators Group Sen. Paula Simons (Alberta) said Bill C-18 will not improve Canadian journalism because it jeopardizes media's independence. 

“But the idea that we can and should force two American tech giants to underwrite the independent news upon which Canadians rely is a logical and ethical fallacy,” said Simons in a video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

G K
G K

"receiving massive government bailout cash"

As long as the CEOs get their bonuses to keep up the good work in promoting the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher.

Report Add Reply

