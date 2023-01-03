Artur Pawlowski being arrested by Calgary police

Artur Pawlowski being arrested by Calgary police. 

 Courtesy Ben Bradbury/Twitter

Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski called on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to follow through on ordering his charges to be stayed. 

“What kind of province are we going to have if the politicians will simply refuse to keep their promises?” said Pawlowski in a video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Drop the charges against him. And may we never stand idly by and let this happen again. Disclaimer: I'm an atheist.

