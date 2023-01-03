Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski called on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to follow through on ordering his charges to be stayed.
“What kind of province are we going to have if the politicians will simply refuse to keep their promises?” said Pawlowski in a video.
“At the end of the day, what do we have if not our words?”
Pawlowski said he remains on house arrest and faces up to 10 years in prison for participating in the Coutts Border Blockade. He said he continues to be persecuted and prosecuted by the state.
The pastor said he has fought tickets he has received since 2005. There have been 100 court cases, 340 citations, and 16 arrests.
He added that what people are dealing with now are “flip-flopping, panicking politicians that will say one thing today and totally different tomorrow.”
Pawlowski said Alberta received a beacon of hope a few months ago with Smith being elected.
Smith promised to pardon people who received COVID-19 tickets and said she would apologize to the pastors who were imprisoned.
Pawlowski said the promises are not being fulfilled. He asked why Smith is not keeping them.
Pawlowski compared the persecution he is going through to North Korea and the Soviet Union. He said people can tell from his accent he has been through this experience before.
If people do not stand up and rise up, he said “we are going to see a repetition of history, and I’m telling you that movie does not end well.”
He questioned what happened to the idea of "innocent until proven guilty."
Pawlowski said pedophiles, repeat violent offenders, and drug and weapon traffickers are being let out on bail without a problem. He acknowledged former Alberta justice minister and attorney general Kaycee Madu said sending police on pastors was all political and unrelated to keeping people safe.
“That’s what’s on my heart, and I believe that’s what’s on your heart as well,” he said.
The Democracy Fund (TDF) said on December 20 charges against Pawlowski, arising from him feeding homeless people and attending a freedom walk, have been stayed by the Crown.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Drop the charges against him. And may we never stand idly by and let this happen again. Disclaimer: I'm an atheist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.