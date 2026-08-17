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WATCH: Ontario PC riding associations spend donor cash on oysters, beef and axe-throwing

Elections Ontario filings show five cabinet ministers’ associations footing luxury bills with tax-credited donations
Michael Tibollo’s Vaughan-Woodbridge association alone reported $47,200 on meetings in each of 2024 and 2025.
Michael Tibollo’s Vaughan-Woodbridge association alone reported $47,200 on meetings in each of 2024 and 2025.OLA
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Stan Cho
Accountability
Elections Ontario
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