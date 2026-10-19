WATCH: Peel police charge 10 in violent GTA carjacking network

TORONTO — Peel Regional Police have arrested 10 people and laid 128 charges in connection with a violent network linked to carjackings and luxury vehicle thefts across the Greater Toronto Area.Project High Guard examined 21 incidents that occurred between June 2025 and April 2026. In some cases, suspects brandished knives or firearms and physically assaulted victims. Some victims suffered severe injuries, according to police.Investigators said the probe identified not only the people who carried out the robberies but also those alleged to have planned, directed, and profited from them. Members of the network targeted vehicles, organized the robberies, and recruited younger offenders, police said. Several of the accused face charges of participating in a criminal organization and committing an offence for a criminal organization.Coordinated search warrants were executed on Sept. 3 across Peel Region, Caledon, and Toronto. Officers recovered 15 stolen vehicles with a total value of approximately $1.4 million, including at least one seized at the Port of Montreal that was being prepared for export. Police also seized four prohibited or restricted firearms — one handgun, two assault-style rifles, and a pump-action shotgun — along with ammunition, magazines, a quantity of illicit drugs, proceeds of crime, and vehicle reprogramming devices..Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the investigation worked “up the chain” to identify those directing and benefiting from the crimes. He described speaking with one victim who was carjacked after leaving a men’s hockey league at a community centre. The attack was violent enough that the man was hospitalized.Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said organized criminals who terrorize communities through violent carjackings and auto theft “have no place on Ontario’s streets.” He said the province is proud to support investigations like Project High Guard through the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario so police have the resources to track down offenders and dismantle criminal networks.The probe received support from the Ontario Provincial Police, which provided investigative support, intelligence, and specialized resources. Toronto, Halton, and Hamilton police assisted with the execution of warrants.