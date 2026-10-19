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WATCH: Peel police charge 10 in violent GTA carjacking network

Investigators recovered 15 stolen vehicles worth $1.4 million and seized four illegal firearms after an eight-month probe.
10 people were arrested.
10 people were arrested.Peel Police
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