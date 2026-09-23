News

WATCH: Peel sting seizes 23 guns tied to GTA shootings and a Mississauga killing

Ten-month undercover probe, funded by Queen’s Park and run with U.S. Homeland Security, traces 15 firearms to the United States
Stephen Prakash Consala, Akshaya Srikanthan, Sammy Shaik, and Janoj Dhayabaran face a combined 57 charges related to the bust.
Stephen Prakash Consala, Akshaya Srikanthan, Sammy Shaik, and Janoj Dhayabaran face a combined 57 charges related to the bust.Peel Police
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Crime
Public Safety
Gta
Peel
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news