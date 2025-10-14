WATCH: Perry makes it official with Trudeau

Seems things are getting serious between Katy Perry and JT.No, not that one — former PM Justin Trudeau. On Monday night, Perry confessed to a fan who proposed to her on stage that he was 48 hours too late — insinuating 48 hours earlier she had entered into a relationship. Well, one can only assume this is the case since photos were recently released of the couple spotted in late September together. The couple — as we assume they now are — were spotted embracing on Perry's yacht.If we ever wondered what Trudeau was doing in his time off as PM — we now know..Reportedly by TMZ, eyewitnesses stated the couple had sailed away off the coast of Santa Barbara."She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out," the witness told Daily Mail.Apparently, not afraid to make their romance known.This comes after Perry and Trudeau were spotted in July hanging out late one night after and during a diner date in Montreal..Perry confirmed the romance this Monday, stating at the concert in London, " ... "No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time … but not anymore," The Sun reported.Reported by the Daily Mail, the fan who proposed to Perry on stage was 50-year-old Daren Trenchard, who went with his three daughters to the concert."They bought me tickets as I was a big fan!""I always joked that I was going to make Katy Perry my wife while they were growing up," Trenchard said in a statement.