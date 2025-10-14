News

WATCH: Perry makes it official with Trudeau

Perry and Trudeau spotted
Perry and Trudeau spottedPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Trudeau
Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau caught canoodling
Katy Perry concert
former PM justin trudeau
JT
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau on yacht
katy perry yacht
coast of Santa Barbara
Katy Perry concert London
fan proposes on stage to Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry couple

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news