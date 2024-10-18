WATCH: Peter MacKay tells Indian media Canada’s security is broken, can’t weed out terrorists

Former Conservative MP and Attorney General Peter MacKay told Indian media CNN News 18 Canada’s security officials are inept and its leftist politicians side with terrorists.MacKay joined the broadcast to discuss high tensions between the two countries that over Thanksgiving weekend erupted into a diplomatic crisis between the two countries..Trudeau claims RCMP made accusations to protect Canadians from India, admits he has 'no proof'.The RCMP on Monday alleged agents of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government are responsible for serious crimes in Canada, including homicide and extortion, by collecting intel on Sikh activists and sharing it with India’s government. Indian organized crime groups in Canada then target the activists, who have become Canadian citizens since leaving India.Trudeau simultaneously with the RCMP’s explosive accusations expelled six Indian diplomats. Modi retaliated shortly after by ousting six of Canada’s diplomats. The Government of Canada alleged the six expelled diplomats were linked Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder in BC in 2023.Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly on Friday said the remaining Indian diplomats in Canada are “clearly on notice” not to put Canadians’ lives at risk. .WATCH: Joly’s strange laugh when asked about Sihk activist’s murder .MacKay illustrated the issue by asking what if the tables were turned, and Canada was currently in India’s position."If we had a separatist element in your country who were stirring dissent about Canada, this would inevitably lead to strong diplomatic attempts by Canada to have India cooperate,” said McKay.“What I fear we are experiencing here is a breakdown, not only in communications, but the ability of our security services to act on information, to carry out proper police-style investigations to stop the (terrorist) activities, to root out the cause and the individuals who are involved.” .MacKay elaborated these include acts of violence, intimidation or “acts that lead to, in worst case scenarios, killing — extrajudicial killings, in the case of Mr. Singh Nijjar.”“There is a lot at stake, and we need our governments at the highest level to be able to communicate and cooperate in ways that protect our citizens — yours and ours — and that's unfortunately, now being questioned in both countries. And I'm very, very concerned about that.”MacKay also called out NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for propping up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government. The NDPs “have a Sikh leader who has seemingly expressed pro-Khalistani sentiments,” he said.“I would hope, and I don't want to believe, that this has factored into this very serious breakdown in diplomatic relations between India and Canada, but there is a lot of circumstantial evidence pointing to that.” .Poilievre calls Trudeau’s bluff — if the PM knows Conservative spies, he should name them.The former attorney general said the “most far-reaching, serious part” in the whole mess are the “very, very far reaching implications” it has for both Canada and India and “our collective goodwill.”“We can't afford to have this type of tension and outright hostility between allied countries. We need to be able to rely on our friends more than ever. We don't have to look more than watching the nightly news to see how things are deteriorating, and the world geopolitically, seems to be coming a part at the seems.”“We need to really bear down now and attempt to sort out some of these inconsistencies and the concerns that have been expressed, and that can only happen at the highest levels.”“We've never fallen prey to this sort of complete breakdown, it would appear.”“It's incumbent upon our prime ministers to find a way forward that doesn't involve these further recriminations and strong undiplomatic language that fans the flames. This only raises tensions and puts us in an even worse place and an inability to work together to trade, to help combat other forces, criminal forces and terrorist forces.” .“We’ve never seen that in our history — that level of transnational repression cannot happen on Canadian soil,” said Joly, per Global News. “We’ve seen it elsewhere in Europe. Russia has done that in Germany and the U.K. and we needed to stand firm on this issue,” she said in Montreal.”The other Indian diplomats “are clearly on notice,” added Joly. “Six of them have been expelled including the high commissioner in Ottawa. Others were mainly from Toronto and Vancouver and clearly we won’t tolerate any diplomats that are in contravention of the Vienna convention.”