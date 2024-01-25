WATCH: Peterson on Poilievre: ‘I don’t think he thinks your money is his’

Canadian psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Jordan Peterson recounted a personal experience with Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre where he learned first-hand the politician's sentiments on taxpayer’s money. Peterson joined American media personality Tucker Carlson at an event held at the TELIS Convention Centre in Calgary Wednesday afternoon, a sold-out show of 4,000 people. When the topic of Poilievre came up, Peterson told the audience of a time he and his wife, Tammy Peterson, had dinner at the residence of Poilievre and his wife, Anaida Poilievre, who he found to be a “very solid person." “One of the concerns they expressed to my wife and I while I was there," Peterson said, "was the expense that they had wracked up at the expense of the Canadian taxpayer for moving them — starting to move them — into the residence.”“And I thought, two things, I thought all things considered, you probably have more important things to prioritize," he continued. “But the fact that that actually bothers you and that that was genuine and unprompted, is a good sign.”“Because I don't think that Pierre Poilievre thinks that your money is his.” “Although he knows what to do with it more than you think.”