Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations Planning Dr. Jordon Trishton Walker said COVID-19 vaccines are making women’s menstrual cycles irregular.
“The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that,” said Walker in a Thursday video.
BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women's Reproductive Heath After COVID-19 Vaccinations"There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles...concerning...The vaccine shouldn't be interfering with that...It has to be affecting something hormonal..."#Pfertility pic.twitter.com/XAuMPJNShD— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 2, 2023
Walker said there is a problem happening. He admitted Pfizer does not always figure out problems.
The director went on to say he hopes Pfizer does not “find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles.” He said the next generation will be screwed up if the vaccines change menstrual cycles.
A Project Veritas journalist asks what is developing with the virus mutation process. Walker said scientists are conducting experiments on COVID-19, but it seems they are optimizing it and being slow about it to be cautious.
He said Pfizer is focusing on mRNA beyond COVID-19. He added there is a list of mRNA vaccines for other illnesses the company is working on.
It will be applying mRNA for oncology. He said he is less certain about the oncology prospects.
Pfizer will be using it for gene editing. Its internal focus is moving beyond COVID-19.
The journalist asks if Pfizer is going to be held liable for vaccine injuries which have happened. Walker said he does not think so, because side effects are encoded on the United States Food and Drug Administration label.
While Pfizer has to continue to monitor the vaccines, he said it will wait and see if there are any major long-term side effects. He said he hopes there are no major problems in the next few years.
The journalist joked about how he expects no one will grow three legs. If there is a scandal that happens with the vaccines, Walker said he would “take Pfizer off my resume.”
He said the vaccines have to be interacting with the hypothalamus pituitary gonadal axis to be causing problems with menstrual cycles. Pfizer has to figure out how they are affecting hormones because the signalling starts in the brain.
He concluded by saying if there is a problem with the vaccines, people will criticize the huge push.
“Because there was a lot of social pressure, government pressure, job pressure to get the vaccine,” he said.
“And if something were to happen downstream and it was like really bad, I mean the scale of that scandal would be enormous.”
This video comes after Project Veritas published one on January 25 showing Walker saying Pfizer is mutating COVID-19 to become more infectious.
“Well, one of the things we’re exploring is, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” he said.
“If we’re gonna do that, though, there’s a risk of, as you can imagine, no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f*cking viruses."
BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023
