This is what happens when you get caught on Candid Camera.
As reported in an article by Western Standard’s Matthew Harwood, Project Veritas, known for its undercover investigations, interviewed Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker, who claims his company is exploring a way to mutate COVID-19 via ‘directed evolution’ to preempt the development of future vaccines.
Walker told the Project Veritas reporter that directed evolution is different than gain-of-function, which is defined as “a mutation that confers new or enhanced activity on a protein.”
That means a virus such as COVID can become more potent depending on the mutation/scientific experiment performed on it.
Walker said people “would not like this information if it went public” asking the reporter to not tell anyone.
“One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring is like, why don't we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create, preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we're gonna do that though, there's a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses,” Walker said on the video.
“From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations,” he said.
“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”
Walker drew parallels between this current Pfizer project and what may have happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
“You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID-19] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t,” he said.
“You’re not supposed to do Gain-of-Function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because Jesus Christ,” he said.
Walker also told the Veritas journalist COVID-19 has been instrumental for Pfizer’s recent business success.
After the undercover interview, a Project Veritas’ reporter, James O’Keefe. identified himself, on video, to Walker, who then assaulted O’Keefe and basically melted down.
True reporting
True investigative journalism
Something the Trudeau infected and corrupted cesspool of MSM in Canada would know nothing about
I actually feel bad for this person. However, it is good the information is in the light of day.
