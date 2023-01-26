A Pfizer official claimed the pharmaceutical company is toying with "mutating" COVID-19 to become more infectious, in order to preemptively develop new vaccines.
“You know the virus keeps mutating? Well, one of the things we’re exploring is, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” said Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer's director of research and development, strategic operations.
“If we’re gonna do that, though, there’s a risk of, as you can imagine, no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f*cking viruses."
Undercover footage of Walker discussing the company's plans was recently obtained by Project Veritas. In the footage, Walker was asked by an undercover journalist if Pfizer's proposal could be considered gain-of-function research. Gain-of-function refers to efforts to genetically alter viruses to enhance attributes like transmissibility or host range in order to make new vaccines or bioweapons.
BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolutionpic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo
“You’re not supposed to do gain-of-function research with the viruses," he said. "They’d rather we not, but we do these selected structure mutations to try to see if we can make them more potent. So, there is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that’s going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks cause, like, Jesus Christ."
Walker said the mutation of COVID-19 would be done through a process called directed evolution, allowing the virus to become more or less potent depending on how the scientists experiment on it. He said the company's scientists are aiming to figure out how new strains of the virus are appearing so they can "catch them before they pop up and we can develop a vaccine prophylactically."
Walker said this would be done by infecting monkeys with the virus, successively causing them to infect each other, and then collecting serial samples of the virus. But Walker said the process would need to be "very controlled" to prevent the virus from breaking containment and spreading across the world.
"Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest," Walker said, in reference to the theory that COVID-19 was the result of gain-of-function research being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and not the result of natural zoonotic spillover.
"It makes no sense this virus popped out of nowhere. It's bullsh*t," he said.
During the conversation, Walker also claimed Pfizer is a "revolving door for all government officials," which he said is good for the pharmaceutical industry, but "bad for everyone else in America."
"Because if the regulators who review our drugs, you know once they stop being a regulator, they want to go to work for the company, they are not going to be as harsh on the company where they’re getting their job,” he said.
Walker said that for the foreseeable future, COVID-19 will continue to be a "cash cow" for Pfizer, as long as new strains like Delta and Omicron keep appearing.
"Don't tell anyone. Promise you won't tell anyone," Walker said to the undercover journalist, who then proceeded to tell everyone.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.