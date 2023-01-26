Pfizer
Courtesy of Project Veritas

A Pfizer official claimed the pharmaceutical company is toying with "mutating" COVID-19 to become more infectious, in order to preemptively develop new vaccines.

“You know the virus keeps mutating? Well, one of the things we’re exploring is, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” said Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer's director of research and development, strategic operations. 

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

