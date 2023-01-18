Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov said he did not wear a pro-sexual minority jersey during warmup for Pride Night because it goes against his religion.
“I respect everybody’s choices,” said Provorov in a Tuesday video.
“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”
Provorov said that was all he was going to say. He added he would be happy to answer any hockey-related questions.
A reporter asked him for his religion. He responded by saying Russian Orthodox.
News Cycle Media President Jon Nicosia praised Provorov’s stance.
“We need more people in positions of influence to push back against this cult,” said Nicosia.
Centennial Institute Director Jeff Hunt noted the hypocrisy of people decrying him.
“There's a lot of 'wear the pride flag or don't play' from the 'kneel during the national anthem' crowd,” said Hunt.
Flyers head coach John Tortorella said this “has to do with his belief and his religion.”
“It’s one thing I respect about Provvie: He’s always true to himself,” said Tortorella.
He said he did not consider benching his player over his religious beliefs.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Great to see Ivan stand for his beliefs, & Torts for his support, good for them. There still exists something called choice, no matter how much the woke of the world try to remove it.
We need more people of integrity and honour standing up against the Orwellian nightmare of woketard insanity
