Ivan Provorov

Ivan Provorov from Capitals vs. Flyers at Capital One Arena, May 4, 2020. 

 Courtesy All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov said he did not wear a pro-sexual minority jersey during warmup for Pride Night because it goes against his religion. 

“I respect everybody’s choices,” said Provorov in a Tuesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Great to see Ivan stand for his beliefs, & Torts for his support, good for them. There still exists something called choice, no matter how much the woke of the world try to remove it.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We need more people of integrity and honour standing up against the Orwellian nightmare of woketard insanity

