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WATCH: Ontario labour minister announces $3.9M training spend after AG flags weak Skills Development Fund files

Labour minister declines to name projects that missed targets
Piccini declined to release the names of projects that fell short of their targets
Piccini declined to release the names of projects that fell short of their targetsGovernment of Ontario
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Ontario
Doug Ford
David Piccini
Canadian taxpayers
Skills Development Fund
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Western Standard
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