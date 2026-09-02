WATCH: Ontario labour minister announces $3.9M training spend after AG flags weak Skills Development Fund files

TORONTO — Labour Minister David Piccini used a Kitchener event Wednesday to announce nearly $3.9 million in Skills Development Fund (SDF) spending for women entering the trades — then declined to say how much earlier money went to projects the auditor general found had missed their marks.When asked how much taxpayer money went into projects that fell short and whether Queen’s Park would release their names, Piccini did not give a dollar figure or a list. He said the fund is meant to meet people “where they’re at,” cited almost 1,000 applicants in the last round, and said the government is “making improvements.”Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence’s October 2025 special report on the Skills Development Fund Training Stream found the selection process “was not fair, transparent or accountable.” Her office said 549 applications — 54% of those approved by the minister’s office — were rated poor, low, or medium. Those files received $742 million, or 56% of funding across the first five rounds. Another 670 applications ranked high received nothing. Sixty-four lower-ranked approved files had hired lobbyists and received $126 million..The first five rounds of the fund paid out more than $1.3 billion. Queen’s Park now says Wednesday’s Round 6 projects were chosen under a “strengthened program” that follows the auditor’s recommendations: tracking jobs at three, six, and 12 months; requiring applicants to disclose registered lobbyists and checking that against Ontario’s Lobbyists Registry; tougher screening; and a look at “individuals associated with applications,” not just the organization.The new cheques break down as follows. Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region receives $2,000,048 to train 42 survivors of gender-based violence — about $47,600 per participant. The Redwood, a Toronto shelter, receives $914,110 for 100 women, about $9,100 each. The Canadian Association of Women in Construction receives $459,675 for 120 women headed into supervisory and project-management roles. Metro Labour Education and Skills Training Centre receives $496,153 for 50 women.Piccini said the four projects will prepare more than 310 women for work in carpentry, cabinetmaking, machinery and transportation-equipment mechanics, HVAC, gas fitting, construction supervision, and project management. Women’s Crisis Services CEO Jennifer Hutton said financial abuse keeps many survivors from leaving unsafe homes..Piccini said the four projects will prepare more than 310 women for work in carpentry, cabinetmaking, machinery and transportation-equipment mechanics, HVAC, gas fitting, construction supervision, and project management. Women’s Crisis Services CEO Jennifer Hutton said financial abuse keeps many survivors from leaving unsafe homes.The event was held at Emterra Environmental’s new Kitchener operations site. Kitchener South—Hespeler MPP Jess Dixon, a former Crown prosecutor, said she pushed to connect trades shortages with women whose income is tied to an abuser.Piccini said Ontario has a record number of women in apprenticeships and about 385,000 women in skilled-trades-related jobs. The ministry release puts active female apprentices at 15% of the total.