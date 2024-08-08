WATCH: PoCo mayor calls on authorities to 'take action' against local imam who called for annihilation of Jews

Port Coquitlam mayor Brad West has called on authorities to investigate a local imam who called for the annihilation of Jews and supporters of Israel.He condemned the "vile hatred" espoused by Masjid Alhidaya's Adnan Abyat, saying in no uncertain terms that such an ideology was not welcome in his community.."This sort of vile hatred and call for violence and death should never be welcomed in our country," West declared, "and it sure as hell isn't welcome in Port Coquitlam. I implore the relevant authorities to investigate and take action."."One of the highest qualities of a Muslim, the one who believes in Allah and his messenger, is to fight for the sake of Allah and to get killed as a martyr in the cause of Allah," Abyat said, per a translation by Memri TV. "There is no life better than this life, and there is no death more honourable than this death."Abyat went on to ask Allah to curse the Jews for having "poisoned" Mohamad and killing now former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who he praised."The people who killed the prophets of Allah and the righteous people and everyone who got killed by them are showing us that they are only killing the mujahideen for the sake of Allah because they are frightened by them," he continued. "They cannot face them, so they come and kill them by betraying them using the hypocrites from our Islamic nation to guide them towards them."Abyat suggested that muslims who did not adhere to the aforementioned extremist ideology were unknowingly assisting the Jews in their fight against Islamic aggression.He went on to praise Hamas co-founder Abdel Aziz al Rantisi and its previous leader Ahmad Yassin for dying in the name of Allah, before launching into another attack on the Jews and supporters of Israel."The war machine and the killing machine of the Zionists, may Allah curse them," Abyat said, "and the Christians that are supporting them, may Allah curse them; the Christian and atheist countries that are supporting them, the US and everyone, may Allah curse you."He concluded by calling on Allah to "act with cruelty" against Jews, "plundering Zionists," Christians, and anyone else who sides with Israel, asking him to "annihilate the hypocrites of the Islamic nation … count them, kill them one by one, and do not leave a single one of them."Abyat has been reported to the BC RCMP's hate crime unit by Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, though it remains to be seen whether any charges will be filed.